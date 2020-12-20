Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 177.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 173.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 158.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.