OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 564,203 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,759,264.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

