Open Predict Token Price Up 3% This Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003513 BTC on exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $833,909.91 and approximately $675.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00366717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017261 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.