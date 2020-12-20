Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $876,695.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00149537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.89 or 0.00805365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00179453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00076937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00119449 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

