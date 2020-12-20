Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.94% of Ooma worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OOMA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,705 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,339 shares of company stock worth $103,108 in the last 90 days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

