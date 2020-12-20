Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.42

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 3922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,087,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,401,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

