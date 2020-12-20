Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Olin by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Olin by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $26.06.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

