Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 310,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

