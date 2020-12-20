Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

ODT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $559.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 110,882 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 215,200 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,933,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

