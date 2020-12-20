OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Trading Up 6.6%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 1,067,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 255,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

