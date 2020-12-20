Obyte Trading Up 16.6% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $26.81 or 0.00110999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $15,149.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

