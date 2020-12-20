OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Hits $6.26 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. OAX has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $633,138.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00367068 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025763 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.