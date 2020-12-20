Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $86.08 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $25.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00134858 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00594305 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002442 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003092 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.