Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE OMP opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.36. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

