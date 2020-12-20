Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Financial Comparison

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09% Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.15 -$61.01 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.03 $122.12 million $3.41 3.68

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Western Energy Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

