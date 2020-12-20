Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $779.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

