NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.38.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $155.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

