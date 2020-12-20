NVR (NYSE:NVR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,860.60.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,226.87 on Friday. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,092.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,880.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $56.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NVR by 21.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

