NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.84.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.
In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 56,938 shares valued at $31,326,131. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $530.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.81 and its 200 day moving average is $476.38. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
