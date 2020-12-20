NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 56,938 shares valued at $31,326,131. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $530.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.81 and its 200 day moving average is $476.38. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

