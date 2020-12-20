NuCypher Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.72 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $68.61 million and $16.72 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00146859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00786686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00171988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00076809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00118434 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,055,625,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

