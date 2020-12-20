Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

NVMI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

