Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $84,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $136,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 45.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Natural from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

