Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

NFBK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NFBK opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 342,990 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

