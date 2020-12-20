Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.33. Norbord Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$58.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

