Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €2.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

