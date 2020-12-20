Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.94. Approximately 439,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 314,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.

Noah declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Noah during the second quarter worth $490,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Noah by 191.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

