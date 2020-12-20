Nir Keren Sells 142,964 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $5,790,042.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nir Keren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Nir Keren sold 280,574 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $11,907,560.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.