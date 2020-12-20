Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Up to $230.00

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $230.00, but opened at $240.80. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $228.40, with a volume of 164,857 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Ninety One Group (N91.L) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.01%.

In related news, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 275,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £574,752.09 ($750,917.29). Also, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,859.57 ($25,946.66).

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.