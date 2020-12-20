NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,228,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NextCure were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 18.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NextCure by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $290.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.42. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $70.98.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, research analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NextCure Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

