Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.81. 648,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,189. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

