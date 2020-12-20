NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.