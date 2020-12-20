Newton Hits One Day Volume of $578,720.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $578,720.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00146046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00785000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00171105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00369727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00117921 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

