NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewAge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. Equities analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in NewAge by 60.0% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NewAge by 198.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NewAge by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NewAge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.