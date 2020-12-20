NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewAge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
NewAge stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in NewAge by 60.0% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NewAge by 198.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NewAge by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NewAge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NewAge Company Profile
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
