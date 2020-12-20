New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.00. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

