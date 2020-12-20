New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Director David Ogens Acquires 2,500 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NMFC opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

