NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

