Neenah (NYSE:NP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NP opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $952.51 million, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Neenah will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Neenah by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Neenah by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Neenah by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Neenah by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neenah by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

