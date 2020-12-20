nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. 1,403,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,700. nCino has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

