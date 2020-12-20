NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $275.00

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 4860869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.31).

NCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 205.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.90 million and a P/E ratio of 63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

