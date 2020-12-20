Natural Order Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Natural Order Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 21st. Natural Order Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Natural Order Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NOACU stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

About Natural Order Acquisition

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.