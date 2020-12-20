Native Utility Token (NUT) Market Cap Reaches $21.91 Million

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $22.29 or 0.00094259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00149103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.00802111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00178933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00077614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00119123 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.