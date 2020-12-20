National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$429.69.

CP stock opened at C$439.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$425.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$390.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$444.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3398907 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

