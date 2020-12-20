Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSSC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 75,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 192,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,819. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $496.84 million, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

