MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $14.43 on Friday. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $818.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MSG Networks by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 909,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

