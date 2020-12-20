MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $360.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $395.00.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE MSCI opened at $443.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.52 and a 200-day moving average of $365.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $444.02.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,950. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 93.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after buying an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.