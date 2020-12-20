Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPAA. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

