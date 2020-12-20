Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MCL opened at GBX 47.72 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.30. The stock has a market cap of £62.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. Morses Club PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

In other Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) news, insider Nigel Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

