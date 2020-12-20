Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $42,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,981.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $67,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,717 shares of company stock worth $1,577,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $36.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

