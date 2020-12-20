Morgan Stanley Sells 2,003 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 1,422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFN opened at $19.97 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

