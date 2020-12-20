Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,193. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $18.91 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Republic International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

